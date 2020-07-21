1425 Lonan Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets fire pit carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

You do not want to miss this opportunity! Freshly painted with neutral tones throughout and new carpet. Private office on the first floor. Huge kitchen opens to the breakfast area, formal dining room, and 2 story living room. Tons of storage in cabinets and oversized pantry! Bedrooms and laundry room upstairs and are a great size. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, spacious walk-in closet. The home located in a cul-de-sac, backyard includes a covered patio and built-in fire pit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.