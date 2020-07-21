All apartments in Union County
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:55 PM

1425 Lonan Drive

1425 Lonan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Lonan Drive, Union County, NC 28173

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
You do not want to miss this opportunity! Freshly painted with neutral tones throughout and new carpet. Private office on the first floor. Huge kitchen opens to the breakfast area, formal dining room, and 2 story living room. Tons of storage in cabinets and oversized pantry! Bedrooms and laundry room upstairs and are a great size. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, spacious walk-in closet. The home located in a cul-de-sac, backyard includes a covered patio and built-in fire pit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Lonan Drive have any available units?
1425 Lonan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
What amenities does 1425 Lonan Drive have?
Some of 1425 Lonan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Lonan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Lonan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Lonan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Lonan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 1425 Lonan Drive offer parking?
No, 1425 Lonan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Lonan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Lonan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Lonan Drive have a pool?
No, 1425 Lonan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Lonan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 Lonan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Lonan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Lonan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Lonan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Lonan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
