luxurious estate home on a huge private wooded lot in the very popular Ladera community. Great location! Just minutes from all the major stores and restaurants in Waxhaw and Ballantyne. Master bedroom and additional guest suite downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Private back porch. Excellent Marvin schools. Huge amount of storage space including a walk in basement/workshop. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Ladera Dr have any available units?
1209 Ladera Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union County, NC.
What amenities does 1209 Ladera Dr have?
Some of 1209 Ladera Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Ladera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Ladera Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.