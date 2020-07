Amenities

Three bedroom two bath room home with tons of space! Hardwood floors, large kitchen, living room, formal dinning room and a side den with a connecting computer niche. Master bedroom on far back corner of the house with two secondary bedrooms and bathroom in the hallway. Ample storage space in the basement area with washer and dryer connections in the basement. One year lease agreement with a one month security deposit is required. No pets allowed.