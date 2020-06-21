All apartments in Statesville
Find more places like 1411 Forest Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Statesville, NC
/
1411 Forest Park Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

1411 Forest Park Drive

1411 Forest Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Statesville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1411 Forest Park Drive, Statesville, NC 28677

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest suite
Lovely brick home in peaceful wooded setting with tons of space. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms. The lower level is partially finished with a bedroom, full bathroom, and den with a separate entrance from the back! A perfect space to work from home, have an in-law or guest suite, or a grown child or roommate wanting privacy. Basement also has amazing storage. 1.5 months security deposit due at signing of lease. Pet friendly and all pets welcome! $300 per pet annual fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Forest Park Drive have any available units?
1411 Forest Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Statesville, NC.
What amenities does 1411 Forest Park Drive have?
Some of 1411 Forest Park Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Forest Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Forest Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Forest Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Forest Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Forest Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Forest Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 1411 Forest Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Forest Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Forest Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1411 Forest Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Forest Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1411 Forest Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Forest Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Forest Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Forest Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Forest Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr
Statesville, NC 28625

Similar Pages

Statesville 2 BedroomsStatesville Apartments with Parking
Statesville Apartments with PoolStatesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Statesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Kernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Mitchell Community CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College