1411 Forest Park Drive

Amenities
Lovely brick home in peaceful wooded setting with tons of space. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms. The lower level is partially finished with a bedroom, full bathroom, and den with a separate entrance from the back! A perfect space to work from home, have an in-law or guest suite, or a grown child or roommate wanting privacy. Basement also has amazing storage. 1.5 months security deposit due at signing of lease. Pet friendly and all pets welcome! $300 per pet annual fee.