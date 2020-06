Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Tenant occupied, no showings before 7/7, applications encouraged.

Only 2 years old! Executive town home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan. Huge Island with lots of granite counter top space. Plenty of 42" cabinets to store everything. Stainless appliances. Walk-in kitchen pantry. Extra storage closet on the main level. Washer and Dryer Included. 2 miles to 485. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.