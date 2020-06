Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Brick home for rent in Forest Park Subdivision in Matthews, NC. A Must See!!! - Located in Forest Park Subdivision in Matthews. This Brick ranch comes with 3 bedroom and 1.5 Baths. It has hardwood floors, Den with fireplace, Huge yard, and kitchen that comes with dishwasher, disposal, microwave and refrigerator. Kitchen has granite counter tops, tile back splash and an island.



