Stallings, NC
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:50 PM

1431 Morningside Meadow Lane

1431 Morningside Meadow Lane · (704) 500-3377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1431 Morningside Meadow Lane, Stallings, NC 28104

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Price Drop!!! Come rent a true jewel tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the desirable Morningside community has just been listed for rent. This beautiful two-story home has been carefully maintained and features new paint throughout and hardwood floors on main level with Large Kitchen cabinets, backsplash, and SS appliances in the kitchen. The open floor plan makes this home great for entertaining, while the many windows throughout provide plenty of natural sunlight. You will find a separated formal dining room, across from the study upon entering in through the front door. This home also features five nice size bedrooms with a guest suite downstairs, and oversized playroom upstairs that can be used as a sixth bedroom. All baths have been recently upgraded with new tile. Large patio with fenced backyard in the perfect location. This home won't last long!!!

1-2+ Year Lease preferred

Close proximity to 485 Highway, and plenty of food and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane have any available units?
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane have?
Some of 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Morningside Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stallings.
Does 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane does offer parking.
Does 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Morningside Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
