1431 Morningside Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Price Drop!!! Come rent a true jewel tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the desirable Morningside community has just been listed for rent. This beautiful two-story home has been carefully maintained and features new paint throughout and hardwood floors on main level with Large Kitchen cabinets, backsplash, and SS appliances in the kitchen. The open floor plan makes this home great for entertaining, while the many windows throughout provide plenty of natural sunlight. You will find a separated formal dining room, across from the study upon entering in through the front door. This home also features five nice size bedrooms with a guest suite downstairs, and oversized playroom upstairs that can be used as a sixth bedroom. All baths have been recently upgraded with new tile. Large patio with fenced backyard in the perfect location. This home won't last long!!!



1-2+ Year Lease preferred



Close proximity to 485 Highway, and plenty of food and shopping.