1208 Woodglen Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Indian Trail/Matthews Area - Subdivision: Callonwood

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2009

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater

Schools: Indian Trail Elem., Sun Valley Middle, Sun Valley High School



This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 2500 square feet. Formal dining room, 2 story living room with fireplace, breakfast area and spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master on main level has walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower. Upstairs has loft area overlooking living room and 3 good size bedrooms with large closets. 2 bedrooms up have private full baths. The home also has a 2 car garage, porch, rear patio and cozy back yard with mature trees. Located in Matthews just off of Potter Rd. near Old Monroe Rd. Easy access to Hwy 74 Bypass and I-485.

Minutes from Ballantyne or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1900 deposit.



