All apartments in Stallings
Find more places like 1208 Woodglen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stallings, NC
/
1208 Woodglen Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1208 Woodglen Lane

1208 Woodglen Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stallings
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1208 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC 28104
Callonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Larger 4 Bedroom Home in Indian Trail/Matthews Area - Subdivision: Callonwood
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2009
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Indian Trail Elem., Sun Valley Middle, Sun Valley High School

This beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and over 2500 square feet. Formal dining room, 2 story living room with fireplace, breakfast area and spacious kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master on main level has walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower. Upstairs has loft area overlooking living room and 3 good size bedrooms with large closets. 2 bedrooms up have private full baths. The home also has a 2 car garage, porch, rear patio and cozy back yard with mature trees. Located in Matthews just off of Potter Rd. near Old Monroe Rd. Easy access to Hwy 74 Bypass and I-485.
Minutes from Ballantyne or Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1900 deposit.

(RLNE4811231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Woodglen Lane have any available units?
1208 Woodglen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 1208 Woodglen Lane have?
Some of 1208 Woodglen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Woodglen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Woodglen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Woodglen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Woodglen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Woodglen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Woodglen Lane offers parking.
Does 1208 Woodglen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Woodglen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Woodglen Lane have a pool?
No, 1208 Woodglen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Woodglen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1208 Woodglen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Woodglen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Woodglen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Woodglen Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1208 Woodglen Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stallings 3 BedroomsStallings Apartments with Balcony
Stallings Apartments with Washer-DryerStallings Dog Friendly Apartments
Stallings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College