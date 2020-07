Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

(Coming Soon) 3 Bedroom Home in Matthews - Located in Callonwood Subdivision is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home with 2 car garage. Property features a gorgeous foyer with arched ceilings. Open floor plan with large living room and dining room. Kitchen is equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Master Suite has trey ceilings, Double Vanity Sink, Garden Tub, Separate Shower and walk in closet. This home is a must a see.



(RLNE5709247)