Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 2633 Taton Ct - Property Id: 189482



When renting a home for you and your loved ones, the most important thing to consider is its location! This new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in coveted Muirfield Village, Sandford, NC, within walking distance from the community pond and gazebo. There's also easy access to shopping centers.



And for your peace of mind, the home features a comprehensive security system, monitored by ADT.



The home comes equipped with a washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and glass top range.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189482

