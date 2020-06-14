All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 14 2020

2633 TATON CT

2633 Taton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2633 Taton Court, Sanford, NC 27330

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 2633 Taton Ct - Property Id: 189482

When renting a home for you and your loved ones, the most important thing to consider is its location! This new 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in coveted Muirfield Village, Sandford, NC, within walking distance from the community pond and gazebo. There's also easy access to shopping centers.

And for your peace of mind, the home features a comprehensive security system, monitored by ADT.

The home comes equipped with a washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and glass top range.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

