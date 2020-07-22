Apartment List
/
NC
/
sanford
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sanford, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Sanford should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pe... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1509 Wiggins Drive
1509 Wiggins Dr, Sanford, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Gorgeous 3300 sq ft home in West Landing. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac & features 4 B/r's, 3.5 baths plus a bonus room! Master bedroom is downstairs. Mother-in-law suite, 2 additional bedrooms & bonus are upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Sanford

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
93 Northridge Trail
93 Northridge Trail, Lee County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2568 sqft
93 Northridge Trail Available 07/28/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath spacious home in gated community of Carolina Trace - Spacious three bedroom, two and one half bath home with a great view of the golf course (RLNE5831686)

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
257 Lakeview Drive
257 Lakeview Drive, Lee County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW LISTING in Carolina Trace- Lake Front Property Overlooking Lake Trace! (Downstairs Level Only) - New to the Rental Market! This property is advertising for Downstairs Floor. It is a 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bath Rental overlooking Lake Trace.
Results within 10 miles of Sanford
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
7 Units Available
Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,073
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is a Breeze at Summerwind Apartments! Summerwind Apartments is ideally located in a residential area, providing wooded and sunset views.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
170 State Highway 87 N
170 Sanford Road, Pittsboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2361 sqft
Charming 4 bd 3 ba in Pittsboro, NC - A house full of character, across the street from community college and walking trails, walk to downtown and shops, huge master suite w/double shower, 2 sink vanity, refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Lansing Court West
65 Lansing Court West, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2200 sqft
65 Lansing Court West Available 08/10/20 Lovely 2 Story Home - Enjoy the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with ceramic tiled kitchen and bathroom floors. Kitchen has tiled back splash and so does master bath tub. Security system and trey ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
650 Northview Drive
650 Northview Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2200 sqft
650 Northview Drive Available 09/14/20 Gorgeous Home With Bonus Room - Gorgeous Open Floor Plan! Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Cathedral Ceilings, Spacious Rooms...This Home Is Perfect For Entertaining.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Kathleen Terrace
50 Kathleen Terrace, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$700
Home has 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Offering a spacious living room with fireplace. The home also has washer and dryer connections, patio, ceiling fan(s), dishwasher, refrigerator, range, and walk-in closet(s).

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
85 Lansing Court West
85 Lansing Court West, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1818 sqft
Great house located in a cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath homes features a fenced in back yard and laminate floors through out the lower level. Close to Ft. Bragg, Fayetteville, Sanford, and Lillington. Pets upon approval.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
84 Bluebird Court
84 Bluebird Court, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,230
1950 sqft
Lovely two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in PEACHTREE CROSSINGS. This home has Laminate flooring and gas log fireplace in the Great Room. The formal dining room has trey ceiling and chair rail.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
131 Castlerock Drive
131 Castlerock Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
2281 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, Bonus Room home located in popular The Summit of Harnett County. This home sits on a large lot and has a double car garage, Lawn Sprinkler, Rear Shed, Rear Screened porch and rock patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Sanford, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Sanford should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Sanford may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Sanford. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Similar Pages

Sanford 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSanford Apartments with Balconies
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Pet Friendly Apartments
Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NC
Morrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC
Clayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLaurinburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill