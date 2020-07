Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access tennis court volleyball court cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments

Allow Crosswinds Apartments in Wilmington, North Carolina to provide you with the luxurious lifestyle that you have always dreamed of at an affordable price! We are peacefully tucked on residential St. Andrews Drive, near the intersection of S. College Road and 17th Street Extension. All of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchens with energy-efficient appliances, as well as patios/balconies and large closets. In addition, many of our apartments underwent renovations to feature redesigned bathrooms and kitchens. Crosswinds distinctive apartment homes provide the best amenity package in Wilmington which includes a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool with sundeck and outdoor kitchen, heated indoor pool, free Wi-Fi in the pool areas, lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball court, playground, and leash-free bark park. Call us today to reserve your new home!