All apartments in Salisbury
Find more places like 512 Mahaley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salisbury, NC
/
512 Mahaley Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 12:40 PM

512 Mahaley Avenue

512 Mahaley Avenue · (704) 870-4904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salisbury
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

512 Mahaley Avenue, Salisbury, NC 28144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath. New kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors. In unit laundry hook-up. Tile bathroom. Carport and plenty of storage. Conveniently located near Catawba College and the VA Hospital. Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Carport, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - electric. $50 ADDED TO RENT FOR WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Mahaley Avenue have any available units?
512 Mahaley Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 512 Mahaley Avenue have?
Some of 512 Mahaley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Mahaley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 Mahaley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Mahaley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 512 Mahaley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salisbury.
Does 512 Mahaley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 512 Mahaley Avenue offers parking.
Does 512 Mahaley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Mahaley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Mahaley Avenue have a pool?
No, 512 Mahaley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 512 Mahaley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 512 Mahaley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Mahaley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Mahaley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Mahaley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 512 Mahaley Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 512 Mahaley Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr
Salisbury, NC 28147

Similar Pages

Salisbury 2 BedroomsSalisbury 3 Bedrooms
Salisbury Apartments with BalconiesSalisbury Apartments with Parking
Salisbury Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NC
Jamestown, NCRural Hall, NCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Catawba CollegeRowan-Cabarrus Community College
Livingstone CollegeYork Technical College
Guilford College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity