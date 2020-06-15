All apartments in Rolesville
Find more places like 138 Virginia Water Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rolesville, NC
/
138 Virginia Water Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

138 Virginia Water Dr

138 Virginia Water Drive · (919) 675-1444 ext. 34
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rolesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

138 Virginia Water Drive, Rolesville, NC 27571

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 138 Virginia Water Dr · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with Bonus Room Available NOW! - This gorgeous home just minutes from Wake Forest offers an open floorplan with designated dining room, breakfast nook overlooking the backyard, stainless steel appliances, gas, range, granite countertops, a massive island in the kitchen overlooking the living room with a beautiful gas fireplace! Not to mention a floor guest bedroom OR study + full bath!

Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms including a master with en-suite with a garden tub + walk-in shower. You will also find a large bonus room and an additional bathroom! This home offers a gorgeous screened-in porch and spacious yard great for entertaining as well as a two-car garage!

This neighborhood offers -

Community Pool
Community Parks
Clubhouse
Walking Trails & Sidewalks
Minutes to Wake Forest
Wake County Schools

Tenant is responsible for utilities + lawn maintenance. 650+ credit requirement + monthly income must be 3x monthly rent.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Cheyenne at cheyenne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5833272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Virginia Water Dr have any available units?
138 Virginia Water Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Virginia Water Dr have?
Some of 138 Virginia Water Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Virginia Water Dr currently offering any rent specials?
138 Virginia Water Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Virginia Water Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Virginia Water Dr is pet friendly.
Does 138 Virginia Water Dr offer parking?
Yes, 138 Virginia Water Dr does offer parking.
Does 138 Virginia Water Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Virginia Water Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Virginia Water Dr have a pool?
Yes, 138 Virginia Water Dr has a pool.
Does 138 Virginia Water Dr have accessible units?
No, 138 Virginia Water Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Virginia Water Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Virginia Water Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Virginia Water Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Virginia Water Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 138 Virginia Water Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rolesville 3 BedroomsRolesville Apartments with Balcony
Rolesville Apartments with ParkingRolesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Rolesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hillsborough, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at RaleighSoutheastern Baptist Theological Seminary
Duke University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity