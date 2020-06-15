138 Virginia Water Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with Bonus Room Available NOW! - This gorgeous home just minutes from Wake Forest offers an open floorplan with designated dining room, breakfast nook overlooking the backyard, stainless steel appliances, gas, range, granite countertops, a massive island in the kitchen overlooking the living room with a beautiful gas fireplace! Not to mention a floor guest bedroom OR study + full bath!



Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms including a master with en-suite with a garden tub + walk-in shower. You will also find a large bonus room and an additional bathroom! This home offers a gorgeous screened-in porch and spacious yard great for entertaining as well as a two-car garage!



This neighborhood offers -



Community Pool

Community Parks

Clubhouse

Walking Trails & Sidewalks

Minutes to Wake Forest

Wake County Schools



Tenant is responsible for utilities + lawn maintenance. 650+ credit requirement + monthly income must be 3x monthly rent.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Cheyenne at cheyenne@acorn-oak.com to secure your new home today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5833272)