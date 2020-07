Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious two story home. Open floor plan with kitchen and family rooms together. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Lots of cabinet space and breakfast bar area. Large tray ceiling master bedroom with huge master bathroom en suite. Including a garden tub, separate shower, and large walk in closet. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Playroom upstairs and spacious bedrooms. Laundry is upstairs and comes with washer and dryer.