245 Easy Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking carpet

Well maintained one bed one bath unit in quiet subdivision close to main gate with washer and dryer included. Unit has newer roof, ceramic tile, newer carpet, newer appliances, and come with spacious back deck that gives this quaint home charm. Six months lease for an additional $30 per month or a 91 day lease for an additional $150 per month. One pet allowed but must be under 40 lbs and over 1 year old with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds or breed mixes. Don't miss out on this great rental before it is gone.