All apartments in Piney Green
Find more places like 245 Easy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Piney Green, NC
/
245 Easy Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

245 Easy Street

245 Easy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Piney Green
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

245 Easy Street, Piney Green, NC 28546

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Well maintained one bed one bath unit in quiet subdivision close to main gate with washer and dryer included. Unit has newer roof, ceramic tile, newer carpet, newer appliances, and come with spacious back deck that gives this quaint home charm. Six months lease for an additional $30 per month or a 91 day lease for an additional $150 per month. One pet allowed but must be under 40 lbs and over 1 year old with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds or breed mixes. Don't miss out on this great rental before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Easy Street have any available units?
245 Easy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Piney Green, NC.
What amenities does 245 Easy Street have?
Some of 245 Easy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Easy Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 Easy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Easy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Easy Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 Easy Street offer parking?
Yes, 245 Easy Street offers parking.
Does 245 Easy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Easy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Easy Street have a pool?
No, 245 Easy Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 Easy Street have accessible units?
No, 245 Easy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Easy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Easy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Easy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Easy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Piney Green 2 BedroomsPiney Green Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Piney Green Apartments with ParkingPiney Green Dog Friendly Apartments
Piney Green Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCKinston, NC
Morehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCBrices Creek, NCFairfield Harbour, NC
Winterville, NCAyden, NCMurraysville, NCJames City, NCEmerald Isle, NCRiver Bend, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
Pitt Community College