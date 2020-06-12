/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
117 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Pineville
9 Units Available
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.
Results within 1 mile of Pineville
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Seven Eagles
12 Units Available
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1141 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Seven Eagles
15 Units Available
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
971 sqft
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
14 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1018 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct
9451 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
992 sqft
South Charlotte Area- Park Walk - Subdivision 2bed/2bath Condo - AVAILABLE 6.1.20 Updated ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with new low maintenance lvt flooring in the main living/dining areas. New carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9222 Kings Canyon Drive
9222 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse located in the quaint Park Walk neighborhood. It boasts beautiful wood floors throughout, upgraded black appliances, and a balcony perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
6522 Point Comfort Lane
6522 Point Comfort Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1298 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome located just minutes away from Southpark, Ballantyne and Carolina Place Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
6901 Carmel Road
6901 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location. Brick feature wall in entrance hall and living room. New paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms and new flooring in both bathrooms. Both bedrooms are good size.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
7407 Dominion Park Lane
7407 Dominion Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1156 sqft
The Palmer brings you unparalleled luxury, featuring chef-inspired kitchens and designer details, all without sacrificing comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9230 N Vicksburg Park Court
9230 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Adorable fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome in Park Walk.
Last updated June 12 at 11:51am
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
11115 Harrowfield Rd
11115 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
927 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, two bath condo off of Carmel Road near Johnston Road. Second floor with large balcony and exterior storage. Terrific location near restuarants, shopping, entertainment and employment centers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
11050 Cedar View Road
11050 Cedar View Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Highly desired area in South Charlotte off Johnson Rd and 51. Perfectly seated close to Ballantyne. Move-in ready, to be professionally cleaned this week, water and HOA fees included in lease payments. use of pool when open.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9235 N Vicksburg Park Court
9235 North Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1398 sqft
Open and Bright Vacant Updated Condo in Park Walk for Lease! Freshly Painted and ready to move in! Vaulted Ceilings in Greatroom with Brick Fireplace and hardwood floors is very open and airy and Open to Kitchen, Large Island, Granite Countertops,
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9105 Kings Canyon Dr
9105 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
South Charlotte Townhome with private backyard - Property Id: 245143 Property is close to South Park and Carolina place Mall with easy access to 485 as well. The property includes a fenced in back yard with total privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Pineville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
9 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
Winter Storage Specials! Hurry in today for our LOOK-N-Lease Admin & App fees special, $500 and 1-Month Free* Select units.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1070 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Ballantyne East
44 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1150 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Touchstone Village
9 Units Available
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1079 sqft
Well-appointed apartment complex situated in a wooded residential area close to Stonecrest Shopping Center. Open-concept floor plans with plank floors, walk-in closets and large patios or decks. Community provides access to the Greenway.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Ballantyne East
22 Units Available
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1115 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1151 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Eagle Lake
18 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1125 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Olde Whitehall
17 Units Available
Hideaway Lakes
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1243 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Yorkshire
9 Units Available
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1039 sqft
Spacious apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets. Ample on-site amenities, including a courtyard, tennis court and car wash area. Just minutes from McDowell Nature Preserve. Easy access to I-485.
