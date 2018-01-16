All apartments in Pineville
9411 Willow Ridge Road
9411 Willow Ridge Road

9411 Willow Ridge Road · No Longer Available
9411 Willow Ridge Road, Pineville, NC 28210
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Willow Ridge offers luxurious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments with modern open floor plans, spacious living and dining areas, and newly renovated galley style kitchens. The bedrooms offer plenty of natural light, 2 inch faux wood blinds, and over sized closets. The apartments feature either en-suite or hallway bathroom access, single vanities, and tile-style flooring. Additional highlights include private patios, excellent storage space throughout, washer/dryer in units, and wood burning fireplaces in select units
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 9411 Willow Ridge Road have any available units?
9411 Willow Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 9411 Willow Ridge Road have?
Some of 9411 Willow Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9411 Willow Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
9411 Willow Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9411 Willow Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9411 Willow Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 9411 Willow Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 9411 Willow Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 9411 Willow Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9411 Willow Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9411 Willow Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 9411 Willow Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 9411 Willow Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 9411 Willow Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9411 Willow Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9411 Willow Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9411 Willow Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9411 Willow Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

