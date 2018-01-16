417 James Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Now renting charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of Pineville. The home has been newly updated all throughout with fresh paint and flooring. This homes is seconds from the park and near by shopping. The is plenty to love about this location, only minutes from the mall, restaurants and access to the highway . Come see for yourself while its still available.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.