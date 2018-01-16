All apartments in Pineville
Find more places like 417 James Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pineville, NC
/
417 James Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 4:07 PM

417 James Street

417 James Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pineville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 James Street, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Now renting charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of Pineville. The home has been newly updated all throughout with fresh paint and flooring. This homes is seconds from the park and near by shopping. The is plenty to love about this location, only minutes from the mall, restaurants and access to the highway . Come see for yourself while its still available.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 James Street have any available units?
417 James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
Is 417 James Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 James Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 James Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 James Street is pet friendly.
Does 417 James Street offer parking?
No, 417 James Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 James Street have a pool?
No, 417 James Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 James Street have accessible units?
No, 417 James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 James Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 James Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 James Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr
Pineville, NC 28134

Similar Pages

Pineville 2 BedroomsPineville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pineville 3 BedroomsPineville Apartments with Balcony
Pineville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College