12553 Druids Glen Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT LOCATION! Charming home has 2568 s.f. with 4 BRs and 3 full baths and features 2 levels of covered porches and a detached 2-car garage. One secondary bedroom and full bath are on the main level. Large eat-in kitchen has white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan also includes great room, dining room and office with french doors. The upstairs master bedroom retreat features a sitting room (or exercise area!) and its own balcony for morning or evening relaxing. Master bath has granite vanity, garden tub and upgraded glass and tile shower. Two more secondary BRs and a large laundry room with double-door linen closet. are also on second level. Conveniently located near Carolina Place Mall, tucked behind Lancaster Hwy in Parkway Crossing subdivision. Centrally located and only minutes to Ballantyne and South Park, convenient to uptown and airport!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.