Pineville, NC
12553 Druids Glen Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:06 PM

12553 Druids Glen Drive

12553 Druids Glen Drive
Pineville
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
3 Bedrooms
Location

12553 Druids Glen Drive, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION! Charming home has 2568 s.f. with 4 BRs and 3 full baths and features 2 levels of covered porches and a detached 2-car garage. One secondary bedroom and full bath are on the main level. Large eat-in kitchen has white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan also includes great room, dining room and office with french doors. The upstairs master bedroom retreat features a sitting room (or exercise area!) and its own balcony for morning or evening relaxing. Master bath has granite vanity, garden tub and upgraded glass and tile shower. Two more secondary BRs and a large laundry room with double-door linen closet. are also on second level. Conveniently located near Carolina Place Mall, tucked behind Lancaster Hwy in Parkway Crossing subdivision. Centrally located and only minutes to Ballantyne and South Park, convenient to uptown and airport!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12553 Druids Glen Drive have any available units?
12553 Druids Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 12553 Druids Glen Drive have?
Some of 12553 Druids Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12553 Druids Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12553 Druids Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12553 Druids Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12553 Druids Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12553 Druids Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12553 Druids Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 12553 Druids Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12553 Druids Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12553 Druids Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 12553 Druids Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12553 Druids Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 12553 Druids Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12553 Druids Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12553 Druids Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12553 Druids Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12553 Druids Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
