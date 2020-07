Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move In Ready on RadiantLocated in the desired Carolina Plantations. This home boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The covered front porch is perfect to sit on during those Carolina evenings. Once through the front door you will find the eat in kitchen to your left. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless appliances and plenty of counter spaces. From the kitchen you can find yourself in the open, spacious living room. With this homes split floor plan, it will give you that added privacy from theother 2 spacious bedrooms. Master bath boasts a stand alone shower, large garden tub and a double vanity. Out back you will find a fenced in back yard and a patio perfect for entertaining. For more information call today!