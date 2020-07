Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

513 Blackberry Court Available 08/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Hubert - Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with nicely sized rooms. This home was recently updated and has hardwood floors to make for easy clean up. The living room, kitchen and family room are all open so it makes for a huge feel and doesn't keep anyone away from the party when they are preparing food or drinks. Beautiful fireplace for those cool Carolina evenings. Don't forget the great outdoor storage building that includes a work bench, storage loft and electricity. Large fenced in backyard.



***Dogs are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval. NO CATS PROPERTY ***



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4128425)