Onslow County, NC
313-11 Burley Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

313-11 Burley Drive

313 Burley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

313 Burley Dr, Onslow County, NC 28539

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home is located in Raymond's Landing in Hubert. It is located just minutes from Camp Lejeune's back gate as well as being conveniently located to both Jacksonville and Swansboro. Home is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and walnut colored cabinets in the kitchen, a large living room, two bedrooms with on suite bathrooms (Master comes with a dual vanity), screened in back porch and a 6 foot privacy fence. All this home is missing isyou! Call your broker today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313-11 Burley Drive have any available units?
313-11 Burley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 313-11 Burley Drive have?
Some of 313-11 Burley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313-11 Burley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313-11 Burley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313-11 Burley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313-11 Burley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Onslow County.
Does 313-11 Burley Drive offer parking?
No, 313-11 Burley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 313-11 Burley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313-11 Burley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313-11 Burley Drive have a pool?
No, 313-11 Burley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313-11 Burley Drive have accessible units?
No, 313-11 Burley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313-11 Burley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 313-11 Burley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313-11 Burley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313-11 Burley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
