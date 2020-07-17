313-11 Burley Drive

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home is located in Raymond's Landing in Hubert. It is located just minutes from Camp Lejeune's back gate as well as being conveniently located to both Jacksonville and Swansboro. Home is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and walnut colored cabinets in the kitchen, a large living room, two bedrooms with on suite bathrooms (Master comes with a dual vanity), screened in back porch and a 6 foot privacy fence. All this home is missing isyou! Call your broker today to schedule a showing!