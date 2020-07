Amenities

Talk About Location!! This home is located in a community only minutes from beautiful North Carolina beaches as well as the side gate of Camp Lejeune! Residents will enjoy the sparkling swimming pool, picnic areas. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers an open floor plan and fenced in back yard that is perfect for entertaining. The large rooms and walk-in closets give you plenty of space to lay your head, and relax in separate tub and shower in the master bathroom. Why haven't you called yet.