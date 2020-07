Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spacious home in Richlands!This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home features a spacious floor plan throughout. The kitchen has plenty of storage and counter-top space perfect for making some home cooked meals. The master bedroom has a beautifully detailed ceiling, with double vanity in the bathroom, in addition to a separate shower and tub which makes for perfect relaxing nights. Outside not only are you greeted with a little over an acre of land, you also have a stunning wood deck. Don't hesitate tocheck out this spacious piece of paradise in Richlands! Call or text your broker to schedule your private showing today!