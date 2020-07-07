Amenities
Carolina Plantations Subdivision - Property Id: 321737
Located in the sought after neighborhood of Carolina Plantations this 4bd and 2.5 bath home is located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and the bases (Camp Lejeune, Camp Johnson and New River). Large Master Suite, with 3 great size extra bedrooms, beautiful flooring, stainless steel appliances you are sure to love this home. Big fenced in yard and clean back patio. It also has a spacious 2 car garage. Call or text now to schedule a tour.
(910) 650-5175
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/131-cavalier-dr-jacksonville-nc/321737
No Dogs Allowed
