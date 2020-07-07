All apartments in Onslow County
Home
/
Onslow County, NC
/
131 Cavalier Dr
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

131 Cavalier Dr

131 Cavalier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

131 Cavalier Drive, Onslow County, NC 28546

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carolina Plantations Subdivision - Property Id: 321737

Located in the sought after neighborhood of Carolina Plantations this 4bd and 2.5 bath home is located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and the bases (Camp Lejeune, Camp Johnson and New River). Large Master Suite, with 3 great size extra bedrooms, beautiful flooring, stainless steel appliances you are sure to love this home. Big fenced in yard and clean back patio. It also has a spacious 2 car garage. Call or text now to schedule a tour.

(910) 650-5175
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/131-cavalier-dr-jacksonville-nc/321737
Property Id 321737

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5958916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Cavalier Dr have any available units?
131 Cavalier Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Onslow County, NC.
What amenities does 131 Cavalier Dr have?
Some of 131 Cavalier Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Cavalier Dr currently offering any rent specials?
131 Cavalier Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Cavalier Dr pet-friendly?
No, 131 Cavalier Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Onslow County.
Does 131 Cavalier Dr offer parking?
Yes, 131 Cavalier Dr offers parking.
Does 131 Cavalier Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Cavalier Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Cavalier Dr have a pool?
No, 131 Cavalier Dr does not have a pool.
Does 131 Cavalier Dr have accessible units?
No, 131 Cavalier Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Cavalier Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Cavalier Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Cavalier Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Cavalier Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
