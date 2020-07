Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Lovingly maintained spacious 3 bedroom home with 2 bath and 1 car garage just minutes from MCAS New River, shopping centers, grocery store and restaurants. Real hardwood floors throughout home, and one bedroom with carpet. Home has neutral wall paint and blinds on all windows. Home comes with a washer, dryer and lawn mower for tenant's use. Pets permitted with homeowner's approval with the exception of cats and some larger dog breeds.