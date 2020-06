Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194



Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances. Linens will also be provided.

It is turn key ready to move in with just your clothes and food.

Tenants will be responsible for outside yard maintenance and utilities/cable.

Backyard is fenced and well lit at night. Plenty of room on the back deck.

Lease terms for longer than a year are negotiable.

