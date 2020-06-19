All apartments in New Bern
Find more places like 417 Conner Grant Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Bern, NC
/
417 Conner Grant Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

417 Conner Grant Road

417 Conner Grant Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Bern
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

417 Conner Grant Rd, New Bern, NC 28562
James City

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
417 Conner Grant Road Available 08/07/20 A must see! - Beautiful home in New Bern will offer a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, and a gas fireplace. The eat-in and fully equipped kitchen has Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave. It will also give you plenty of cook and prep space and storage. Split floor plan with large master suite and nice walk-in closet. 3-season sunroom ready for your enjoyment. Fenced yard & storage buildings! Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. Youll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment

(RLNE3190558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Conner Grant Road have any available units?
417 Conner Grant Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Bern, NC.
What amenities does 417 Conner Grant Road have?
Some of 417 Conner Grant Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Conner Grant Road currently offering any rent specials?
417 Conner Grant Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Conner Grant Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Conner Grant Road is pet friendly.
Does 417 Conner Grant Road offer parking?
No, 417 Conner Grant Road does not offer parking.
Does 417 Conner Grant Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Conner Grant Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Conner Grant Road have a pool?
No, 417 Conner Grant Road does not have a pool.
Does 417 Conner Grant Road have accessible units?
No, 417 Conner Grant Road does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Conner Grant Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Conner Grant Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Conner Grant Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Conner Grant Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St
New Bern, NC 28562
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave
New Bern, NC 28562
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave
New Bern, NC 28562

Similar Pages

New Bern 3 BedroomsNew Bern Apartments with Balcony
New Bern Apartments with ParkingNew Bern Apartments with Pool
New Bern Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCJacksonville, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NCWinterville, NCNewport, NC
Washington, NCPiney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NC
Swansboro, NCRiver Bend, NCMorehead City, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community CollegePitt Community College
East Carolina University