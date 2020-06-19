Amenities
417 Conner Grant Road Available 08/07/20 A must see! - Beautiful home in New Bern will offer a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, and a gas fireplace. The eat-in and fully equipped kitchen has Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave. It will also give you plenty of cook and prep space and storage. Split floor plan with large master suite and nice walk-in closet. 3-season sunroom ready for your enjoyment. Fenced yard & storage buildings! Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. Youll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment
(RLNE3190558)