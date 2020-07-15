3119 Drew Avenue

Amenities

Available 9/21/2020Open floor plan with spacious living room and an equipped kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel hardware. Two full bathrooms with tile floors. Hardwood floors in living areas. Screened porch. FROG can be used for a bonus room or 4th bedroom. Gas water heater and gas fireplace in the living room. Close to downtown New Bern, local shopping, restaurants, beaches and MCAS Cherry Point. Pets Negotiable.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.