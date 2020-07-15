All apartments in New Bern
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

3119 Drew Avenue

3119 Drew Avenue · (252) 447-7368 ext. 7
Location

3119 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC 28562

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,415

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 9/21/2020Open floor plan with spacious living room and an equipped kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel hardware. Two full bathrooms with tile floors. Hardwood floors in living areas. Screened porch. FROG can be used for a bonus room or 4th bedroom. Gas water heater and gas fireplace in the living room. Close to downtown New Bern, local shopping, restaurants, beaches and MCAS Cherry Point. Pets Negotiable.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Drew Avenue have any available units?
3119 Drew Avenue has a unit available for $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3119 Drew Avenue have?
Some of 3119 Drew Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Drew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Drew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Drew Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 Drew Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3119 Drew Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Drew Avenue offers parking.
Does 3119 Drew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Drew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Drew Avenue have a pool?
No, 3119 Drew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Drew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3119 Drew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Drew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3119 Drew Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Drew Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Drew Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
