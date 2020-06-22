All apartments in New Bern
2303 Henderson Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

2303 Henderson Avenue

2303 Henderson Avenue · (252) 617-1377
Location

2303 Henderson Avenue, New Bern, NC 28562

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Showings begin June 21 2020. Move in July 1 2020 -Cute as a button, this home was renovated in 2017 with fenced back yard in Trent Park ready for move in July 1, 2020. Home features 1170 sq ft of living space, hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen, laundry closet and ceiling fans. Renovations within last 3 years include new kitchen, baths, roof, hardwood floors refinished, windows & HVAC. Great location close to Downtown Historic New Bern, shopping, dining, and medical facilities. Schools: AH Bangert H J McDonald Middle School New Bern High School Utilities: City of New Bern Utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Henderson Avenue have any available units?
2303 Henderson Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2303 Henderson Avenue have?
Some of 2303 Henderson Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Henderson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Henderson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Henderson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Henderson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Bern.
Does 2303 Henderson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2303 Henderson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2303 Henderson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Henderson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Henderson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2303 Henderson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Henderson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2303 Henderson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Henderson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 Henderson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2303 Henderson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2303 Henderson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
