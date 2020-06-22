2303 Henderson Avenue

Amenities

Showings begin June 21 2020. Move in July 1 2020 -Cute as a button, this home was renovated in 2017 with fenced back yard in Trent Park ready for move in July 1, 2020. Home features 1170 sq ft of living space, hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen, laundry closet and ceiling fans. Renovations within last 3 years include new kitchen, baths, roof, hardwood floors refinished, windows & HVAC. Great location close to Downtown Historic New Bern, shopping, dining, and medical facilities. Schools: AH Bangert H J McDonald Middle School New Bern High School Utilities: City of New Bern Utilities