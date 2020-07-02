All apartments in Mount Holly
109 Ferstl Avenue
Last updated January 25 2020 at 2:38 AM

109 Ferstl Avenue

109 Ferstl Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

109 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC 28012

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright and soon to be freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area. Spacious bedroom with hardwood floors and a large closet. Full bathroom with tile floor and tile surround in the tub/shower combo and also has a linen closet. Great location and ready for you to move right in. Photos of are of another unit in the building but is the same floor plan and finishes. New photos of this to come when current tenant moves out and painting is complete. Current tenant in process of moving out so please don't mind the mess, the unit will be fully cleaned prior to new tenant move in. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Ferstl Avenue have any available units?
109 Ferstl Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
Is 109 Ferstl Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 Ferstl Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Ferstl Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 Ferstl Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 109 Ferstl Avenue offer parking?
No, 109 Ferstl Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 109 Ferstl Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Ferstl Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Ferstl Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 Ferstl Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 Ferstl Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 Ferstl Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Ferstl Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Ferstl Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Ferstl Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Ferstl Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

