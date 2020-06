Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with plenty of space and character throughout! Professionally refreshed carpeting and flooring with paint touch up's as well. Large kitchen with plenty of counter-top space and storage. Full driveway with additional covered car port. Located with quick access to Main St. and I-85 for easy commuting without sacrificing the peace and quiet of the neighborhood.



This property does not accept any housing subsidies.