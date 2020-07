Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this great house that has been renovated. Home has new flooring, new paint, new fixtures, new roof, new HVAC etc. There are two storage sheds included as well as a nice screen porch out back. Home has two master bedrooms upstairs.