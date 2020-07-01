All apartments in Mount Holly
Mount Holly, NC
412 Copeland Park
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:37 AM

412 Copeland Park

412 Copeland Park · No Longer Available
Location

412 Copeland Park, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Good location-close to uptown My Holly, close to 273 and I-85. New flooring and recently refurbished bathroom, includes refrigerator, stove, has central heat and air, washer and dryer connections....NO SMOKERS or VAPORS, NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

