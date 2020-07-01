Good location-close to uptown My Holly, close to 273 and I-85. New flooring and recently refurbished bathroom, includes refrigerator, stove, has central heat and air, washer and dryer connections....NO SMOKERS or VAPORS, NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 412 Copeland Park have any available units?
412 Copeland Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 412 Copeland Park have?
Some of 412 Copeland Park's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Copeland Park currently offering any rent specials?
412 Copeland Park is not currently offering any rent specials.