Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available to show! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Mt. Holly with over 1,100 square feet. Home does come with courtesy use appliances, (refrigerator and electric range) Home is all electric with gas heat and window unit A/C.



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. A $250 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) required for approved pets



704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE5245099)