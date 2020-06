Amenities

Conveniently located within walking distance of downtown of Mount Holly. This end unit offers 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and a rear patio. Water/sewer, trash and lawn care are included in the monthly rent of $650. Pets are not allowed. Smoking indoors is prohibited. $35 application fee to cover a National Eviction Report, Criminal Report and Credit Report. Unit available immediately.