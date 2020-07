Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available to Show! - Great 2 bedroom 1 bath house in convenient Mount Holly location. Neutral paint throughout, ceramic tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom, plenty of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen, and good size yard. This house just won't last long. Call today!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. If approved there is a one time, non-refundable, per pet fee of $250 per pet.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE2283895)