AVAILABLE JUNE 14: Wonderful Mt. Holly home in Kendrick Farm subdivision--amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground and rec area. This lovely home has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths and 2153 s.f. of living space. Open concept floorplan on main level. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and granite counter tops with extended breakfast bar that open to spacious dining area. Stainless steel appliances. Four good-sized bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has master bath with dual-sink vanity and separate garden tub and shower. Two-car garage. Easy access to 485 & 85. (Pics will be added once property is ready.) Prefer NO DOGS.