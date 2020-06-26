All apartments in Mount Holly
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:11 PM

112 Lexi Mason Court

112 Lexi Mason Court · No Longer Available
Location

112 Lexi Mason Court, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful maintained home with a huge fenced in backyard! Large study/office on the main level, dining room, bakers pantry/large kitchen with granite and huge snack bar island, stainless appliances, granite in both upstairs baths, huge master bedroom and large master bath with dual sinks, large walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Nice sized open bonus room upstairs, separate utility room and large laundry with a folding table and separate pantry! Hardwoods in foyer and kitchen.$55 per adult application fee, $1495 security deposit. Must have good credit, no evictions or summary ejectments, great rent history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Lexi Mason Court have any available units?
112 Lexi Mason Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 112 Lexi Mason Court have?
Some of 112 Lexi Mason Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Lexi Mason Court currently offering any rent specials?
112 Lexi Mason Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Lexi Mason Court pet-friendly?
No, 112 Lexi Mason Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 112 Lexi Mason Court offer parking?
Yes, 112 Lexi Mason Court offers parking.
Does 112 Lexi Mason Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Lexi Mason Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Lexi Mason Court have a pool?
No, 112 Lexi Mason Court does not have a pool.
Does 112 Lexi Mason Court have accessible units?
No, 112 Lexi Mason Court does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Lexi Mason Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Lexi Mason Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Lexi Mason Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Lexi Mason Court does not have units with air conditioning.
