112 Lexi Mason Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful maintained home with a huge fenced in backyard! Large study/office on the main level, dining room, bakers pantry/large kitchen with granite and huge snack bar island, stainless appliances, granite in both upstairs baths, huge master bedroom and large master bath with dual sinks, large walk in shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Nice sized open bonus room upstairs, separate utility room and large laundry with a folding table and separate pantry! Hardwoods in foyer and kitchen.$55 per adult application fee, $1495 security deposit. Must have good credit, no evictions or summary ejectments, great rent history.