Morrisville, NC
421 Ruby Walk Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:42 PM

421 Ruby Walk Drive

421 Ruby Walk Drive · (919) 380-7325
Morrisville
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

421 Ruby Walk Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1930 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful town home in Breckenridge! Backs to water for great view & privacy! 1st floor office could be a Bedroom. Bamboo wood flooring. Corner FP/ open kitchen to dining & family. Deck off main living level. Vaulted bedrooms on3rd floor. Large walk in closets in bedrooms. Hardwoods throughout! Amenities include pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, walking trails and ponds/lakes!Close to RTP, RDU & shopping! Easy access to Davis Dr, 40 & 540! Small pet sunder 20 lbs ok with pet fee, Avail July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Ruby Walk Drive have any available units?
421 Ruby Walk Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Ruby Walk Drive have?
Some of 421 Ruby Walk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Ruby Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Ruby Walk Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Ruby Walk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Ruby Walk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 421 Ruby Walk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 421 Ruby Walk Drive does offer parking.
Does 421 Ruby Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Ruby Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Ruby Walk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 421 Ruby Walk Drive has a pool.
Does 421 Ruby Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Ruby Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Ruby Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Ruby Walk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
