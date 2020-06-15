421 Ruby Walk Drive

Amenities
Beautiful town home in Breckenridge! Backs to water for great view & privacy! 1st floor office could be a Bedroom. Bamboo wood flooring. Corner FP/ open kitchen to dining & family. Deck off main living level. Vaulted bedrooms on3rd floor. Large walk in closets in bedrooms. Hardwoods throughout! Amenities include pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, playground, walking trails and ponds/lakes!Close to RTP, RDU & shopping! Easy access to Davis Dr, 40 & 540! Small pet sunder 20 lbs ok with pet fee, Avail July 1st!