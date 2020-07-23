/
richmond county
21 Apartments for rent in Richmond County, NC📍
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
104 Brady Street
104 Brad Street, Rockingham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
980 sqft
Brand new 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home Coming Up! This home has central heat & air, washer & dryer hookups, and already has a Stove & Fridge placed in the home.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
112 Ponds Lane
112 Ponds Lane, Richmond County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$515
112 Ponds Lane - Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile home ready for rent! Fully remodeled with new flooring & paint throughout. This home has central heat and air, as well as laundry hook ups.Tenant will be responsible for appliances.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
121 Valley Hill Drive
121 Valley Hill Drive, Rockingham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Ready for Rent! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex Ready for Rent! This proeprty already has a stove and fridge in place! With a washer and dryer hookup available.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
106 Ponds Lane
106 Ponds Lane, Richmond County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath - This is a quiet and spacious home,with central heat & air, and plenty of room for guests. Directions: Hwy 220 North-right onto Billy Covington Road-then left onto Ponds Lane. (RLNE3522092)
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
133 S. SANDY RIDGE
133 S Sandy Ridge Dr, Montgomery County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$650
- 3 BED 2 BATH MOBILE HOME. CENTRAL HEAT & AIR. MONTGOMERY WATER, PD ELECTRIC, PETS OK WITH $150 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND AN EXTRA $25 TOWARDS RENT. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5880516)
16 Units Available
16 Units Available
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Heights
25 Cypress Circle
25 Cypress Circle, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Live close to downtown Southern Pines shopping and restaurants. Craftsman style townhome, living areas has vaulted ceilings with lots of natural light.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
135 Page Road
135 Page Road, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 full and 1 half bath home in The Village of Pinehurst. Walk to the village center in less than 5 minutes.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
26 Deacon Palmer Place
26 Deacon Palmer Place, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2370 sqft
AWESOME rental home available IMMEDIATELY offering a beautiful Craftsman style feel, loaded with custom details & upgrades on a cul de sac & inside a gated community.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Old Bethesda
1007 Devonshire Trail
1007 Devonshire Trail, Aberdeen, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom fully fenced home WITH POOL available for rent! Comfortable one level ranch with updated kitchen , gas fireplace, screened in porch overlooking huge yard and pool maintenance included in rent! Hardwood throughout main
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
31 Elk Ridge Lane
31 Elk Ridge Lane, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Townhouse/Condo in Elk Ridge. The amazing living space is designed to maximize convenience in what feels like room to spare! Bedrooms are all good sized. Master is on the first floor! A perfect layout for singles, couples, or families.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
145 S May Street
145 South May Street, Southern Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
Delightful Downtown Southern Pines Home Available Mid-July. 145 South May street is a brief walk to dining, parks, great coffee shops and boutique shopping.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1624 E Indiana Avenue
1624 East Indiana Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Recently Reconstructed Townhome for Rent and/or Sale in Southern Pines!!! Secluded No Exterior Maintenance Townhome, within a small/private HOA. Enjoy this 3Bd/2.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Highland Trails
104 Tartan Trail
104 Tartan Trail, Moore County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Immaculately kept, bright and beautiful home for rent in the desirable Highland Trails neighborhood! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE! This home has tons of storage; large yard; and details you will love. Formal entry leading to office on the left.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
201 Muirkirk Way
201 Muirkirk Way, Aberdeen, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WATERFRONT 2BR-2BA split floor-plan with separate Den, a large vaulted Living Room AND a screened Porch overlooking the water! Paved Driveway, private Garage, and Gas Fireplace. Located on the Southern Pines and Aberdeen border off Saunders Blvd.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1680 E Longleaf Drive
1680 Longleaf Dr E, Pinehurst, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great rental opportunity in Village Acres. Very desirable neighborhood in Pinehurst. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Formal dining room, screened in porch. Breakfast nook off the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
138 Jordyn Lane/lot 104
138 Jordyn Ln, Scotland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$525
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home! Ready for Rent! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath is perfect for quiet living, and spacious bedrooms. With a large front and back yard for your enjoyment. There are washer and dryer hookups, with central heat and air as well.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
330 W Hedgelawn Way
330 West Hedgelawn Way, Southern Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath split floor plan located in the desirable Sandhurst South neigborhood in Southern Pines. Home features circle driveway with covered front porch entryway and arched windows.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
557 Equestrian Way
557 Equestrian Way, Five Points, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful home, huge backyard, formal dining, Open Floor plan, covered patio, large master suite, laundry upstairs..much more...
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
65 McIntyre Road
65 Mcintyre Road, Pinehurst, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst. 3 minutes to Hospital and Resort. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One year lease and security deposit required. Pets are permitted with a fee.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11680 Purcell Road
11680 Purcell Road, Laurinburg, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
11680 Purcell Road Available 05/04/20 11680 Purcell Road, Laurinburg, NC 28352 - THIS PROPERTY IS NOT APPROVED FOR SEC 8/FOUR COUNTY VOUCHERS. CURRENT OCCUPIED - Unavailable for viewing. TRESPASSERS NOT PERMITTED. 3 bedrooms, 1.
