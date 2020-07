Amenities

Beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 full and 1 half bath home in The Village of Pinehurst. Walk to the village center in less than 5 minutes. Beautiful wide plank cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire home, tile in baths and carpet in the bedrooms. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans. Master bedroom offers a private bath with large walk in closet and dressing area. Large family room with wood burning fireplace and formal living room and dinning. Sliding glass doors open to back yard with a large patio for entertaining. Close to Ft Bragg and the downtown area of Pinehurst.