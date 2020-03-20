804 Branch Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking range oven refrigerator

Cozy bottom duplex unit that is nestled in the back of the property that has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. This great unit has a large kitchen and lots of cabinet storage space. It comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven and also has washer and dryer connections. Bathroom has ample storage space with a new vanity and has a tub and shower. All new blinds on the windows. The top unit of the duplex is vacant and will not be rented out so you will not have above neighbors. Very close to downtown Monroe, shopping, hospital and the Monroe by-pass.



Interested applicants must fill out an application and submit a $30 non-refundable background/credit check fee. No prior Evictions and no pets. Criminal history on a case by case basis and have certain credit score. Full security deposit of $650.00 needed at the time of signing of lease. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities. Call listing agent to schedule an appointment to view property. Rental is move in ready now. Don't wait