Monroe, NC
804 Branch Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:27 PM

804 Branch Street

804 S Branch St · No Longer Available
Location

804 S Branch St, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy bottom duplex unit that is nestled in the back of the property that has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. This great unit has a large kitchen and lots of cabinet storage space. It comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven and also has washer and dryer connections. Bathroom has ample storage space with a new vanity and has a tub and shower. All new blinds on the windows. The top unit of the duplex is vacant and will not be rented out so you will not have above neighbors. Very close to downtown Monroe, shopping, hospital and the Monroe by-pass.

Interested applicants must fill out an application and submit a $30 non-refundable background/credit check fee. No prior Evictions and no pets. Criminal history on a case by case basis and have certain credit score. Full security deposit of $650.00 needed at the time of signing of lease. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities. Call listing agent to schedule an appointment to view property. Rental is move in ready now. Don't wait

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Branch Street have any available units?
804 Branch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 804 Branch Street have?
Some of 804 Branch Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Branch Street currently offering any rent specials?
804 Branch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Branch Street pet-friendly?
No, 804 Branch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 804 Branch Street offer parking?
Yes, 804 Branch Street offers parking.
Does 804 Branch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Branch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Branch Street have a pool?
No, 804 Branch Street does not have a pool.
Does 804 Branch Street have accessible units?
No, 804 Branch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Branch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Branch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Branch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Branch Street does not have units with air conditioning.
