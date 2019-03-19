All apartments in Monroe
3126 Apricot Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3126 Apricot Lane

3126 Apricot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3126 Apricot Lane, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 BRS + BONUS, 3 FULL BATHS, (one BR and a full bath on main level). Side-load 2-car garage. This beautiful home is spacious both inside and in the backyard! Spacious kitchen with extra tall cabinetry, island, huge pantry and stainless steel appliances; dining room and large great room. Gorgeous hardwoods in dining room, formal living room and kitchen. Fantastic corner lot location in Hamilton Place just min away from I-485 & Hwy 74.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Apricot Lane have any available units?
3126 Apricot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 3126 Apricot Lane have?
Some of 3126 Apricot Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Apricot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Apricot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Apricot Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 Apricot Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3126 Apricot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3126 Apricot Lane offers parking.
Does 3126 Apricot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 Apricot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Apricot Lane have a pool?
No, 3126 Apricot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Apricot Lane have accessible units?
No, 3126 Apricot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Apricot Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 Apricot Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3126 Apricot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3126 Apricot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
