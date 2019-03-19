3126 Apricot Lane

Amenities

4 BRS + BONUS, 3 FULL BATHS, (one BR and a full bath on main level). Side-load 2-car garage. This beautiful home is spacious both inside and in the backyard! Spacious kitchen with extra tall cabinetry, island, huge pantry and stainless steel appliances; dining room and large great room. Gorgeous hardwoods in dining room, formal living room and kitchen. Fantastic corner lot location in Hamilton Place just min away from I-485 & Hwy 74.



