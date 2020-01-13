307 Hudson Street

Amenities

Available Now - Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath Rental very close to downtown Monroe, shopping, hospital, schools and Monroe By-Pass. Duplex unit just recently updated and professionally cleaned. Fresh Paint throughout. Comes with refrigerator, stove/oven and washer and dryer connections. This unit has central ac/heat. Covered front porch and large backyard. No smoking inside. No pets allowed. Must fill out application and pay $30 non-refundable fee for background check. No EVICTIONS. Must have acceptable credit score. Must have rent and security deposit at the time of lease signing. Tenants will need to get utilities on immediately with City of Monroe.