All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 307 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
307 Hudson Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:41 AM

307 Hudson Street

307 East Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

307 East Hudson Street, Monroe, NC 28112
Downtown Monroe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now - Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bath Rental very close to downtown Monroe, shopping, hospital, schools and Monroe By-Pass. Duplex unit just recently updated and professionally cleaned. Fresh Paint throughout. Comes with refrigerator, stove/oven and washer and dryer connections. This unit has central ac/heat. Covered front porch and large backyard. No smoking inside. No pets allowed. Must fill out application and pay $30 non-refundable fee for background check. No EVICTIONS. Must have acceptable credit score. Must have rent and security deposit at the time of lease signing. Tenants will need to get utilities on immediately with City of Monroe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Hudson Street have any available units?
307 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 307 Hudson Street have?
Some of 307 Hudson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 307 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 307 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 307 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 307 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 307 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 307 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Hudson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 Hudson Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Parking
Monroe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCKannapolis, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University