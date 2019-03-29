2916 Dairy Farm Road

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for Rent in Barbee Farms Subd. In Monroe, NC - Beautiful Home Located in Barbee Farms Subdivision in Monroe, NC. Home comes with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. The main Living area has vaulted ceilings and the master bedrooms has a trey Ceiling. The Master bedroom has a large master bathroom attached and has a spacious master closet. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel refrigerator and features oak cabinetry and granite counter tops. It is open to the dining room and has a window overlooking the main Living area. The home has a covered back deck and is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away form parks and shopping centers.



(RLNE4760163)