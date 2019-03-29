All apartments in Monroe
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

2916 Dairy Farm Road

2916 Dairy Farm Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Dairy Farm Dr, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for Rent in Barbee Farms Subd. In Monroe, NC - Beautiful Home Located in Barbee Farms Subdivision in Monroe, NC. Home comes with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. The main Living area has vaulted ceilings and the master bedrooms has a trey Ceiling. The Master bedroom has a large master bathroom attached and has a spacious master closet. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel refrigerator and features oak cabinetry and granite counter tops. It is open to the dining room and has a window overlooking the main Living area. The home has a covered back deck and is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes away form parks and shopping centers.

(RLNE4760163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Dairy Farm Road have any available units?
2916 Dairy Farm Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 2916 Dairy Farm Road have?
Some of 2916 Dairy Farm Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Dairy Farm Road currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Dairy Farm Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Dairy Farm Road pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Dairy Farm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 2916 Dairy Farm Road offer parking?
No, 2916 Dairy Farm Road does not offer parking.
Does 2916 Dairy Farm Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Dairy Farm Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Dairy Farm Road have a pool?
No, 2916 Dairy Farm Road does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Dairy Farm Road have accessible units?
No, 2916 Dairy Farm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Dairy Farm Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 Dairy Farm Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 Dairy Farm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 Dairy Farm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
