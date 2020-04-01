All apartments in Monroe
2126 Vecchio Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:13 PM

2126 Vecchio Drive

2126 Vecchio Dr · (704) 654-3317
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2126 Vecchio Dr, Monroe, NC 28110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1923 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Vecchio Drive have any available units?
2126 Vecchio Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2126 Vecchio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Vecchio Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Vecchio Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2126 Vecchio Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2126 Vecchio Drive offer parking?
No, 2126 Vecchio Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2126 Vecchio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 Vecchio Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Vecchio Drive have a pool?
No, 2126 Vecchio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Vecchio Drive have accessible units?
No, 2126 Vecchio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Vecchio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 Vecchio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2126 Vecchio Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2126 Vecchio Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
