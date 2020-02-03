All apartments in Monroe
2105 Bovender Road

2105 Bovender Road, Monroe, NC 28110

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable split-level layout with nice-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space plus many updated and upgraded features. Option for a large mother-in-law suite on the lower level with bedroom, den and newly-remodeled full bath. House has a new central HVAC unit, fresh paint and flooring with a 600+ sqare foot 2-car garage with automatic garage door opener and workshop. Lots of storage space throughout home. Enclosed patio overlooks a spacious yard on peaceful wooded lot. Great walkability with restaurants, retail, and healthcare plaza only a 5-minute walk away. House located on the West end of Monroe, right off of Highway 74, very convenient to shopping and in the Piedmont and Porter Ridge school districts. No Pets. Please email for more info.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2105 Bovender Road have any available units?
2105 Bovender Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 2105 Bovender Road have?
Some of 2105 Bovender Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Bovender Road currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Bovender Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Bovender Road pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Bovender Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 2105 Bovender Road offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Bovender Road offers parking.
Does 2105 Bovender Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Bovender Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Bovender Road have a pool?
No, 2105 Bovender Road does not have a pool.
Does 2105 Bovender Road have accessible units?
No, 2105 Bovender Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Bovender Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 Bovender Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Bovender Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2105 Bovender Road has units with air conditioning.

