2105 Bovender Road

A great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable split-level layout with nice-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space plus many updated and upgraded features. Option for a large mother-in-law suite on the lower level with bedroom, den and newly-remodeled full bath. House has a new central HVAC unit, fresh paint and flooring with a 600+ sqare foot 2-car garage with automatic garage door opener and workshop. Lots of storage space throughout home. Enclosed patio overlooks a spacious yard on peaceful wooded lot. Great walkability with restaurants, retail, and healthcare plaza only a 5-minute walk away. House located on the West end of Monroe, right off of Highway 74, very convenient to shopping and in the Piedmont and Porter Ridge school districts. No Pets. Please email for more info.

