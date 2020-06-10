1911 Kingstree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! This Home Has Been Totally Updated & Is Ready For You! The Entire First Floor Features Brand New Luxury Flooring & Fresh Paint Throughout. The First Floor Also Features The Great Room w/ Ceiling Fan & Gas Log Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Area, Master Suite Complete w/ Master Bath Featuring a Garden Tub & Separate Shower, As Well As Two Additional Bedrooms, and a Full Bathroom. That Is Correct, The Master Bedroom & Two Additional Bedrooms Are On The First Floor! Upstairs You Will Find A Private Bedroom, Complete With Brand New Carpet, Ceiling Fan, & Private Full Bath. Outside You Will Notice The Two Car Attached Garage, Patio, & Large Back Yard. Available For Immediate Occupancy!