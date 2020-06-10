All apartments in Monroe
1911 Kingstree Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

1911 Kingstree Drive

1911 Kingstree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Kingstree Drive, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! This Home Has Been Totally Updated & Is Ready For You! The Entire First Floor Features Brand New Luxury Flooring & Fresh Paint Throughout. The First Floor Also Features The Great Room w/ Ceiling Fan & Gas Log Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Area, Master Suite Complete w/ Master Bath Featuring a Garden Tub & Separate Shower, As Well As Two Additional Bedrooms, and a Full Bathroom. That Is Correct, The Master Bedroom & Two Additional Bedrooms Are On The First Floor! Upstairs You Will Find A Private Bedroom, Complete With Brand New Carpet, Ceiling Fan, & Private Full Bath. Outside You Will Notice The Two Car Attached Garage, Patio, & Large Back Yard. Available For Immediate Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

